WATCH: Five songs that remind us of Avicii

It's been two years since Avicii (real name Tim Berglings) Avicii passed away.

The DJ took his own life while on vacation in Muscat, Oman on April 20, 2018.

Of course, his legacy lives one. Celebrated one of the best producers in the business, he lived to make music. And he did phenomenally well, recording smashing hits.

His life changed forever when he dropped ‘Levels’ and it blew up!





In a documentary interview, Avicii said: “The first four-five years everything was awesome. I started doing small shows here and there. It was single clubs and Levels just started spreading.”

As he started to get noticed, every club played his songs and no party was complete without something from him. With popularity comes pressure, he coped by having a couple of drinks before playing on stage.





We lost Avicii two years ago today.



April 20, 2018 changed the course of dance music and reading this will never seem real. It can’t be said enough times that we wish he was still here every day.



Rest in peace, Tim Bergling.



◢ ◤



(via @billboard)pic.twitter.com/l6ex08oupb — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) April 20, 2020

“In the beginning, I was too afraid to drink because I didn’t want to screw up. But then I realised how stiff I was when I wasn’t drinking. So then I found the magical cure of just having a couple of drinks before going on,” he said in a documentary.

Avicii’s fame continued to grow at lightning speed. He was a world superstar and produced even more timeless sounds like ‘Wake Me Up’, for instance. While ‘Ten More Days’ stroked the wanderlust, ‘Broken Arrows’ offered hope and ‘Hey Brother' spread unity among family.

Stories, his 2015 album, offered great insight into his personal and family life.

To celebrate the Story of Avicii, here are 5 songs that we remember him with.

Addicted to you









The Nights





“One day, you’ll leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember”



- The Nights by Avicii



◢ ◤pic.twitter.com/re0rXPLNKI — Alex (@bigbadbruins73) April 20, 2020





Hey Brother









Good Feeling









Wake me up





Avicii got sick during a gruelling world tour and took ill in Australia, cancelling two shows. He later stopped performing completely and focused on travelling and making music; the two things he loved the most. But the spotlight followed him, even when he couldn’t do it any longer. He wanted peace, so he took his own life.