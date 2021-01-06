WATCH: Grammy Awards postponed to March

The Recording Academy have confirmed the 2021 Grammy Awards will take place on March 14.

It was announced on Tuesday that the annual music award ceremony had been pushed back from its January 31 date because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in an updated statement from the Recording Academy, the new date for the event has now been finalised.

The statement, which was shared with Variety, reads: “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”