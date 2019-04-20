Lil Dicky and Leonardo DiCaprio's avatars in the Earth Day video. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube

Ne York — Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Leonardo DiCaprio have joined rapper-comedian Lil Dicky on a new song and video aimed at bringing awareness to climate change and Earth Day, which is Monday, 22 April. Dicky released the animated clip for the song "Earth" on Thursday, where Bieber is a baboon and Grande is a zebra. The video, featuring 32 artists, also stars Ed Sheeran (koala), Miley Cyrus (elephant), Shawn Mendes (rhino), Katy Perry (pony) and Kevin Hart as Kanye West.

Dicky, best known for his 2018 hit “Freak Friday” with Chris Brown, says he “didn’t really realise how insane our climate crisis is and how screwed humanity is about to be.”

He adds, "If we don’t get our act together now, and change a lot about our fundamental behaviour, Earth will become unlivable alarmingly soon."

Since its premiere, the seven minute and 11 second video has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.

AP