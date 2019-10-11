Harry Styles has delighted fans with the release of a new song, "Lights Up".
The former One Direction hunk has shared his first new music in almost two years with the lead single from his as-yet untitled second solo album.
Harry has shared the video to the song, in which he is largely shirtless and grinds and dances with other scantily-clad people, with the whole group soaking wet.
Other shots in the video include the singer alone in a house and on the back of a motorcycle.
The track was produced by its co-writers, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.