WATCH: Harry Styles duets with Shania Twain at Coachella

Singer Harry Styles started off his headlining set at Coachella with a simple greeting - “Good evening. My name is Harry”. "It's big in here, innit?" Styles cracked, before explaining how things were gonna go.

"For the next 80-or-something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we'll do our absolute very best. “You also have one job - that is to have much fun as you possibly can. I want you to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight," reports Variety. For Styles, that meant a regression of sorts - to his younger, pre-One Direction days when he would sing Shania Twain songs in the car.

"This lady taught me to sing," said Styles of Twain. "She also told me that men are trash." Said Twain: "I'm a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I'm a fan of you, of course.

“I realise that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. “I think I'm just in love and this song is all about love. “So let's just sing about love."

The two then took to stools to sing 1997's “You're Still the One”, reports Variety. harry styles e shania twain "You're still the one", deveriam ter cantado a melhor da banda "You & I"pic.twitter.com/1IWcYeNXYK — ✧v⑇s👑۵ | 宮城成義 (@_vicentesaraiva) April 16, 2022 Earlier in the set, Styles brought out a couple new songs of his own: the just-released “As It Was”, and a new tune presumably called “Boyfriends”, in which Styles remarked: "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, fuck you."

Styles implored the crowd "to please be gentle" for the track's debut. The acoustic-based song with multiple harmonies tells of what seems like an on again-off again relationship in which, 'You still open the door'. Later on, Styles debuted another unreleased track, “Late Night Talking”.