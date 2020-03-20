WATCH: JoJo performs a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of 'Leave (Get Out)'

JoJo performed a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of her hit song "Leave (Get Out)" on social media.

The 29-year-old pop star has decided to rewrite her chart-topping track from 2004 in a bid to stress the importance of social distancing and self-isolating amid the pandemic.

JoJo debuted the revised version of the song, titled "Chill (Stay In)", on Instagram and TikTok.





In the new chorus, she sings: "Stay In! Right now! Do it for humanity! I'm dead***! About that! But we will survive / So you gon' learn how to cook now / and practice good hygiene / I know you're bored and want to f**k around but not on me."

so it’s official, jojo made the coronavirus anthem and ATE it. pic.twitter.com/5gSvw2LFMw — muna lisa (@munvlisa) March 19, 2020

JoJo also stressed the importance of using "common sense" amid the crisis.





She sings: "Tell me why you acting so confused / When the CDC laid it out for you / Come on I know you're not dumb / To go behind by my back and hit the bar / Shows how immature you really are / Keep exposure to a minimum."





Meanwhile, JoJo is poised to release her new album, 'Good to Know', in May, and the singer recently explained the meaning of the album's title.





She said: "I called the album 'Good To Know' because of everything I've learned in the past few years - every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is - it's all just information. And it's all good!





"I've been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugar-coat anything.



