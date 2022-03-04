WATCH: Justin Bieber and Omah Lay team up for new afrobeats anthem 'Attention'

Justin Bieber's affinity for afrobeats has been growing lately. Last year, he jumped on the remix of Wizkid and Tems' massive single, "Essence", helping propel it into a global hit.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Essence" landed in the top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart and is the biggest song by a Nigerian artist ever in North America. Bieber went on to tease an unreleased afrobeats song titled "Freedom" at a show late last year. Now the "Yummy" hitmaker has teamed up with Nigerian star Omah Lay for the infectious new afrobeats collaboration entitled "Attention".

Since emerging onto the afrobeats scene with the viral hit "Bad Influence", Omah Lay has quickly become one of Nigeria's biggest artists. With "Attention", Omah's stock is bound to rise exponentially. The single has a similar bounce to Drake's 2016 smash afrobeats hit "One Dance", which became the biggest song of his career. It's clearly a winning formula. With afrobeats making serious gains with music fans stateside, I wouldn't be surprised if "Attention" achieves similar commercial success to "One Dance".

Story continues below Advertisment

The song was released along with a music video directed by veteran American director Colin Tilley. The video sees the two artists vibing around a bonfire at night with a few friends. Fans have already started gushing over the collaboration on social media. "Don't know where beiber's (sic) voice stops and omah lay starts in #Attention. They sound almost alike," said @cfcdude. "Beautiful song tbh."

Story continues below Advertisment