WATCH: Justin Bieber surprises fans with special set for Spotify's 'Stream On' launch

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Spotify's “Stream On” virtual launch event. The “Yummy” hitmaker performed a three-song set of his recent hit singles; “Holy”, “Anyone” and “Lonely'. For the intimate rendition of “Holy”, the pop superstar sang surrounded by candles in a bar setting. The Grammy-winner then appeared on a faux road in the middle of the desert for “Lonely”, before he wrapped with an electronic-tinged spin on “Anyone” with his band performed from a VR platform surrounded by mountains. Justin commented: "I want to thank my friends at Spotify for asking me to perform exclusively at Stream On. This event is a first, so I wanted to do something I hadn’t done before with this special version of “Lonely”.

I’m always inspired by creativity, and Spotify “Stream On” shared some incredible conversations on the vision for the future."

The likes of J Balvin, Jemele Hill, Khalid, BLACKPINK, FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay, Halsey, Lauv, Bruce Springsteen, and even President Barack Obama also appeared.

The streaming giant's 'Stream On' series is about "exploring the power of audio creation".

Justin's performance came after he made history as the first artist in the world to play a TikTok concert.

The “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker performed songs from his 2013 digital-only compilation album “Journals' as part of the 'Journals Live From The Drew House’ live-stream on Valentine's Day.

He said: "I’m excited to bring this show to life. 'Journals' is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day."

Meanwhile, Justin recently gave an update on the progress of his sixth studio album.

The 26-year-old superstar shared snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.

Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: "going over track listing for the album. (sic)'

He also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: "how this album makes me feel (sic)."

Justin released his most recent record, “Changes”, last February, before he kicked off his "new era" with “Holy”, “Lonely” and “Anyone”.