Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has admitted he worries he's not using his gift "for the right purpose" now he is getting older. The "Yummy" singer had a year full of change in 2019, including getting married to model Hailey Bieber and getting back into the recording studio after a long hiatus, and he admits the break made him realise he wasn't helping others like he felt he should.

He said: "My life is changing a lot. Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I'm doing.

"I think what's been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I would make music, and it would be for me. When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that. I think the older that I get, the more I realise that I'm not utilising my gift for the right reasons.

"This isn't about me, it's about helping someone who's going through whatever they're going through and being able to talk about that thing. That's a really cool way to look at what I do."