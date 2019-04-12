Kamasi Washington. (Photo by Pablo Pena/Invision/AP)

At the beginning of the year, "As Told to G/D Thyself," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, the 22-minute film that has been described as "trippy" is available for streaming on Apple Music. Inspired by Kamasi Washington’s 2018 album, "Heaven and Earth," "As Told to G/D Thyself," is co-directed by a few filmmakers who include Washington.

It is said that the film is an exploration of blackness. That means that it’s not the kind of film that has one narrative throughout. Some of the vignettes are not even connected to each other.

Excited to finally share As Told To G/D Thyself with you! Thanks is not enough to express my gratitude to the phenomenal #bradfordyoung @terenceetc @NKIRUNKIRU #marcthomas, the amazing cast & crew, the City of Baltimore, my entire team & @AppleMusic. Watch it now on @applemusic!! pic.twitter.com/3VHiaKdmlo — Kamasi Washington (@KamasiW) April 2, 2019

There's also a fantasy element to the film in that people are depicted as spiritual beings who have the ability to transform, disappear and shape shift.

It was filmed in Baltimore and notably, Terence Nance, is heavily involved.

You can watch "As Told to G/D Thyself" on Apple Music.