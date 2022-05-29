WATCH: Kehlani releases new music video, joins ‘Rocking The Daisies’ line-up

On Wednesday, platinum-selling, Grammy Award nominated singer Kehlani released the music video for her latest single, “Melt”. “Melt” is one of the stand-out songs off the R&B and neo-soul artist's latest album "Blue Water Road", which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop charts and has to date accumulated over 134 million streams.

Story continues below Advertisement

Starring Kehlani and 070shake, the video was filmed in São Paulo and is a celebration of same-sex intimacy. “It’s about the feeling of laying up with someone, cuddling, or even being sexually intimate, and you want to fall in their skin,” Kehlani said of the track. "I can’t tell where your hair ends and mine begins if i ain’t have all these tattoos I would think that it’s your skin if I move too quick past you, I would think it’s my reflection being this close isn’t close enough I wonder when they see just one, do they see us two?"

i can’t tell where your hair ends and mine begins



if i ain’t have all these tattoos i would think that it’s your skin



if i move too quick past you, i would think it’s my reflection



being this close isn’t close enough



i wonder when they see just one, do they see us two? 🫀 pic.twitter.com/6Dx7YRPnOK — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 25, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) Earlier in the week, Kehlani was announced as the second international act at the 2022 edition of Rocking the Daisies. She joins the first headliner, British electro-pop group, Clean Bandit. Local acts already added to the line-up include Blxckie, DBN Gogo, Will Linley, Sun El Musician, Focalistic, TxC, Sio, Matthew Mole, Aymos, Nasty C and Kid Fonque. Rocking the Daisies will take place in both its long-time home at Darling Cellars winery on the West Coast, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town; this in addition to a new leg in Johannesburg from October 7 - 9.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kehlani also recently announced her “Blue Water Road Tour”, featuring special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates. The 28-city North American leg begins on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina before wrapping up in Oakland on September 30. The 27-year-old famously started her career on “American Idol” in 2011 as part of a group. A few years later she went on to drop her debut solo album "SweetSexySavage". She's since gone on to build a solid solo career that includes collaborations with big names such as Charlie Puth, Cardi B, Ty Dolla Sign, Eminem, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Zayne Malik and Musiq Soulchild.