Lady Gaga has insisted she is still making music and is focused on her career.
The "Joanne" singer insists she is still fully focused on her music career, despite working hard on herself and her mental health as of late.
Speaking during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus arena show in Florida, she said: "All the time I actively work on myself. If I don't I will sit and I will be in bed all day ... This is a time that's for you to give back to YOU.
"When you give back to yourself you sit back in a state of gratitude and are able to give back to the people around you. That is how we heal the world ... We're having a self-care conversation but I'm still going to make music, don't worry!"