WATCH: Lil Nas X drops ‘Industry Baby’ and fans are loving it

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Nas X dropped the video and song for his highly anticipated third single “Industry Baby” on Friday and fans are loving it. A week before the release, the “Rodeo” star teased his supposed court appearance on Monday for the Satan Shoes drama with Nike following the release of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The “Old Town Road” rapper had also been teasing “Industry Baby” in various TikTok videos with a snippet used as the audio. However, on Monday Lil Nas dropped a teaser video and revealed that all his posts were actually about the release of “Industry Baby”. With the single, he also dropped a video for the song featuring a prison-themed set-up, along with one of the hottest new rappers Jack Harlow.

In the video, Lil Nas is seen in various set-ups in the Montero Prison, including a dance sequence with his backup dancers in the nude. He also references his other videos, along with a poster of his now-iconic kiss at the BET Awards. “American Horror Story” star Colton Haynes also makes a cameo in the video.

Fans have been singing his praises online with many applauding him for again paving the way forward for black queer representation in the music industry. This is all I’m listening to today. Lil Nas X ate I’m afraid. 😳🙊#IndustryBaby pic.twitter.com/TU8lLzO1Z5 — lingsss (@lingsss_m) July 23, 2021 the industry baby rollout has been one of the best things i’ve ever seen. ffs lil nas x is a STAR — foyin 🍯 (@foyin_og) July 23, 2021 Every Lil Nas X song I hear is better than the last one. We could be dealing with a future icon I fear. pic.twitter.com/Hq67jnOkW7 — Sisa (@BaddieTitan) July 23, 2021 Industry baby is so fucking good… genuinely not another artist like Lil Nas X out there, man builds the hype and delivers every time — meg (@meglouuisee_) July 23, 2021

Listen. When I said I wanted a gay black pop/rap star ass nigga to shake the table…this is exactly what I fucking MEANT. He is unapologetic as fuck and I’m stanning frfrfrf!!!! — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) July 23, 2021 I love how all his videos give us production AND choreo too 🔥😭 #industrybaby

pic.twitter.com/neGfWvEffi — Mpumz N. (@MpumzN) July 23, 2021 Lil Nas X previously admitted that he is “insecure” about his sexuality after being “conditioned” to “hate” himself for being gay. The 22-year-old rapper admitted he is trying to “unlearn” attitudes he had when he was growing up and though he’s taking steps forward, he still has a “long way to go”. Lil Nas made the admission while responding to a homophobic backlash he received following his performance at the BET Awards, in which he ended his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by passionately kissing his male back-up dancer.