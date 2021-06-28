WATCH: Lil Nas X’s performance brings the heat to the BET Awards

LIL Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, DaBaby and many more lit up the BET Awards with amazing performances. As the US is moving towards award shows going back to normal with Covid restrictions being lifted, the BET Awards had stellar performances in front of a packed house.

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby opened the show with their song We Will which set the mood for the rest of the show. Megan Thee Stallion walked away with two awards on the night, for “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B, performing her new hit song “Thot Sh*t”. Lil Nas X took the stage with a steamy performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

DaBaby performed “Ball If I Want To” for the first time live. Silk Sonic once again brought the sultry vibe with “Leave The Door Open”. In addition, Lil’ Kim, Monie Love, Rapsody and MC Lyte paid tribute to Queen Latifah with a medley of her hits before accepting her lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.