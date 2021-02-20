WATCH: Meek Mill & Leslie Grace bring new life to ’Conga’
Following a worldwide call for voice and dance submissions in November, Bacardí rum debuted the official music video and full song for the first-ever remake of global hit single “Conga” featuring Meek Mill and Leslie Grace.
Produced by Boi-1da, the song incorporated fan submissions from around the world, the rum brand was used to inspire people everywhere to do what moves them through song and dance, with the new “Conga Feat. You” campaign.
Featuring lead vocals from “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace, rap verses by Meek Mill and produced by Boi-1da, the “Conga” remake is a fresh twist on the hit 1985 single from Miami Sound Machine’s Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Blessed by Emilio Estefan, this new version of “Conga” is remixed for a modern audience that celebrates the beauty of self-expression and is sure to make you move your feet.
The lively full-length music video intersperses “Conga” enthusiasts’ dance moves alongside Leslie Grace, Meek Mill and Boi-1da as they move through a vibrant Caribbean world.
As the music video progresses, user-submitted dance moves begin to sync up with the artists’ choreography, culminating with the three lead artists visually pulling individuals from their own UGC worlds and inserting them into the Caribbean world, where they can all feel the rhythm of the music together.
Additionally, the official music video also boasts an impressive roster of celebrities and influencers.
Including internationally celebrated Moonchild Sanelly, local TV star and dancer performer Bontle Modiselle and choreographer and dancer for MTV Base Awards Sne Mbatha - who recruited “Conga” enthusiasts near and far to submit their dance moves and vocals when the campaign first kicked off in November.
The music video also features an exciting cameo by Emilio Estefan, one of the producers behind the original “Conga” track.