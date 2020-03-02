WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music

Megan The Stallion has claimed she is being blocked from releasing new music by her label 1501. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has explained that she tried to negotiate aspects of her contract with 1501 after signing a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management - who she praised as "real" - who enlightened her to some of the clauses in the deal with the former label, and now she claims they aren't allowing her to put out her new material. Speaking to her fans on her Instagram Stories, she said: "When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract. "I was young, I think I was, like, 20. "So when I got with Roc Nation [founded by Jay-Z], I got management, real management.

"I got real lawyers, and they were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh that's crazy, no I didn't know.'"

Megan added how things turned sour as soon as she tried to amend the contract.

She continued: "As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract, everything went left. It just went all bad.

"So now they're telling a b**tch she can't drop no music. It's really just, like, a greedy game."

The 25-year-old star - whose real name is Megan Pete - has insisted she is "not a greedy person" and doesn't like "confrontation".

She concluded: "I'm not a greedy person. I'm not a person that likes confrontation. I'm nice and I'm real family-oriented."

Megan's video posts come just hours after the label's co-founder, Carl Crawford. has his say on the situation.

Alongside a video of himself with music executive J. Prince, he wrote on Instagram: "At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it's nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry. And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me #Paybacksabitch #1501 #mobties (sic)"

When quizzed by a follower on whether she had read the small print correctly, Megan replied: "It's not that I literally didn't read it it's that I didn't understand some of the the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected."

So far this year, Megan has released "Diamonds" with Normani and "B.I.T.C.H."