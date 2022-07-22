WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion joins forces with Future for new single ‘Pressurelicious’

The 27-year-old star's new single marks her third release of the year, following on from Grammy-nominated “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa back in March and “Plan B”, which she debuted at Coachella in April.

A press release for the new single read: "The new single is a punchy, seductive track that showcases the bravado of a woman that knows who she is, what she has to offer, and the willingness of a partner to love and embrace every bit of it."

News of the single – which was produced by HitKidd and released on streaming platforms on July 22 – comes just two months after the “WAP” hitmaker was crowned Top Rap Female at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, beating off competition from Cardi B and Latto.

Upon accepting the award, she said: "Thank y'all so much. First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties there would be no coach. And I wanna thank my mama and my grandma – hi granny – and I wanna just say that all the ladies up here look very very beautiful up here tonight.