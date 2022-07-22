Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion joins forces with Future for new single ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with fellow rapper Future to release her new single “Pressurelicious”.

The 27-year-old star's new single marks her third release of the year, following on from Grammy-nominated “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa back in March and “Plan B”, which she debuted at Coachella in April.

Story continues below Advertisement

A press release for the new single read: "The new single is a punchy, seductive track that showcases the bravado of a woman that knows who she is, what she has to offer, and the willingness of a partner to love and embrace every bit of it."

News of the single – which was produced by HitKidd and released on streaming platforms on July 22 – comes just two months after the “WAP” hitmaker was crowned Top Rap Female at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, beating off competition from Cardi B and Latto.

Upon accepting the award, she said: "Thank y'all so much. First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties there would be no coach. And I wanna thank my mama and my grandma – hi granny – and I wanna just say that all the ladies up here look very very beautiful up here tonight.

More on this

“Everyone in this category is a winner and I feel like we have all been working so hard, we have been working hard for a long time, so it is just so nice to be appreciated and recognised by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. That's all I gotta say, thank you!"

Related Topics:

United StatesMegan Thee StallionCardi BEntertainmentGrammy AwardsArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz