WATCH: Nicki Minaj teases her return to music with ‘Yikes’









Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram International rapper Nicki Minaj teased her return to music on Monday when she posted a snippet of her new song "Yikes". Taking to her Instagram page, the "Chun Lee" rapper shared a video of her lip-syncing to "Yikes" in a recording studio. Her husband Kenneth Petty is seen sitting next to her while she is in the studio and she captioned the post: "#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a you do IT for likes".

While the Barbz were rejoicing that Minaj is finally hinting at dropping new music, it was the "all you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh get yo *ss " line that had everyone in stitches.

The famous picture where Rosa Parks is sitting behind Nicki Minaj (1955), the two were close friends and both refused to stand up, we stan two bad btches. #YikesNM pic.twitter.com/GamqT3CmhP — 𝙁𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙤✨ (@onikamajesty) February 4, 2020

"I love Nicki Minaj, her flow is amazing and she's the best rapper of all time." — Rosa Parks via Ouija Board. #Yikes pic.twitter.com/YIeAobLkOe — João (@pinkdinasty_) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin & Harriet Tubman coming to possess Nicki at 3am #YIKES pic.twitter.com/3Jjep6UXLX — kha (@twicelust) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks Rn in heaven rn after hearing what nicki just said. pic.twitter.com/tt72Woqlj7 — Pretty Nyla 🌻😍🥳 (@BarbieDreaming) February 4, 2020

Nicki Said “All you b*tches Rosa parks, uh oh getcha ass up” 😭🔥 sis it’s Black History Month, leave Rosa alone 😭💀 #Yikes pic.twitter.com/gXOCoRQx2c — tremain (@imtremainhaynes) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman when they catch Nicki in heaven pic.twitter.com/vH6umJZV1U — 髪の神 (@FineAssCj) February 4, 2020

This comes after the "Moment 4 Life" rapper publicly said she was retiring, but then rescinded that statement and subsequently dropped numerous features.

Her most recent single being "Nice To Meet Ya" with Meghan Trainor was released last week.