Nicki Minaj can't catch a break this year as the rapper suffered technical difficulties during her surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's Coachella set on Monday morning South African time. Ariana Grande is headlining the Sunday edition of Coachella this year, and during her first outing the singer switched up her "Sweetener/Thank, U Next" tour set up for the Coachella crowd by bringing out special guests.

This includes N* Sync, Diddy and Mase, along with longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj.

The first weekend of the coveted festival is live streamed on YouTube and unfortunately "Chun Li" suffered technical difficulties with her earpiece and was unable to hear anything.

Minaj and Grande performed "Side to Side" along with "Bang Bang" and while Minaj chucklingly made her way through her "Side to Side" verse the rapper was noticeable off during "Bang Bang".

Watch Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj adorably rapping to the " Bang Bang" verse. #Coachella #Arichella 😂😍

pic.twitter.com/s8IGjTR9Gq — Music News Facts (@musicfactnews) April 15, 2019

Look at her face Nicki was over it. If this was her performance that this happened to, this wouldve went differently. You can tell Nicki has so much love and respect for Ariana to not interrupt her show and keep it together the best she could. These are pro's. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/Rp8SOcK21A — 🦄T|A (@TonyAltrudebta) April 15, 2019

Grande tired to help her during "Bang Bang" her performance, by even singing "we can't hear anything" and while Minaj held it together it didn't the Twitter streets from making fun of the scenario.

