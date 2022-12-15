WATCH: Ouch! Jay-Z snubs fan holding fake vinyl — ‘that ain’t even real’

Fans will go to great lengths to get autographs from their favourite artists. From tracking their hotels and waiting outside for hours to going to their gigs and hoping to find an opportunity to snap up autographs, their commitment to the cause is often limitless.

In a recent video posted by The Hollywood Fix, Grammy award-winning rap star and business mogul Jay-Z rewards fans holed up outside his New York City office, by signing their vinyl album covers from albums like “The Blueprint”, “The Black Album” and “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1”. I AM LOSING IT AT THIS VIDEO pic.twitter.com/n4FwMdBuTt — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) December 15, 2022 Well, that’s until one of them holds out what Jay-Z deems a fake album vinyl. “That one ain’t even real,” he says, prompting the embarrassed fan to pause and walk away.

In the video, another fan can be seen and heard rapping at the front of the line in an apparent bid to grab Jay-Z’s attention and bag a record deal with the “Encore” hitmaker’s record label. Sadly for him, the 53-year-old rapper ignores him. The incident calls to mind how J Cole first attempted to get Jay-Z’s attention, by standing in the rain outside his office back in 2007, waiting to hand him a CD full of beats he hoped Hov would consider for his upcoming album, “American Gangster”. J Cole told ABC that when he attempted to hand the CD over to Jay-Z, he said: “Man, I don’t want that,” before walking away. Jay-Z would eventually call J Cole a year later and sign him as the first artist on his record label, Roc Nation. All hope isn’t lost for the poor guy rapping in the video.