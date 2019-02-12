Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Police used "pepperball launchers" against Travis Scott fans after a cancelled show sparked an angry rally. The rapper was set to perform a sold-out show at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday night, but it was axed just hours before it was due to start and rescheduled until March 26.

A statement from the venue on Twitter read: "Due to technical production issues, tonight's sold out Travis Scott show in Tulsa will be moved to March 26th.

"All tickets purchased for tonight's show will be honoured at the rescheduled show on March 26th."

Fans gathered outside the arena following the announcement, and it's been claimed that police used "pepperball launchers" against the furious crowd after a door was "smashed".

HERES A VIDEO OF THE TRAVIS SCOTT CONCERT IN TULSA: people started throwing guard rails at the doors and was able to open one of the doors, then people rushed the door. so cops came out and started shooting paintballs filled with mace... WILD #ASTROWORLD @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/52JxViPnlj — will brown (@William_Brownn) February 12, 2019

A local reporter for Tulsa World wrote: "I'm outside the BOK Center downtown where TPD Sgt. Brandon Smith said officers had to use pepperball launchers to disperse a large crowd after they smashed a door to the building.

"The sold-out Travis Scott concert tonight was postponed to March 26 only hours before the show. No one was hit by the pepperballs because police used them to saturate the area with pava powder to make the crowd disperse."

Travis is yet to comment on the scenes outside the venue, but he took to his own Twitter page to apologise for the cancellation.

He wrote: "Tulsa so sorry I can't perform at tonight's sold out show. We had last minute production issues and I can't give y'all an incomplete show.

"Rescheduled to March 26 all tix still valid. Everyone get home safe."