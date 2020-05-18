WATCH: 'Prince and the Revolution' steaming on YouTube

"Prince and the Revolution: Live" is streaming on YouTube in support of the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The iconic singer - who passed away in 2016 at the age of 57 - and his band's legendary performance at the Carrier Dome in New York in 1985 is available to watch on Prince's official YouTube channel for three days until Sunday (in aid of the World Health Organisation to help beat the coronavirus.

It marks Prince's first live concert footage he officially released as both a television broadcast and home video in 1985 on VHS and LaserDisc, followed by a DVD release included with 2017's "Purple Rain Remastered & Deluxe Edition".

Viewers are be able to donate to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund whilst tuning into the stream, and Google will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million of their contributions.

In celebration of "Prince and the Revolution: Live", The Prince Estate and YouTube held a watch party with Revolution drummer Bobby Z who participated in a special pre-stream Q&A on Thursday with fans across the globe.