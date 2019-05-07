The gospel choir that sang at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to perform a special lullaby dedicated to the royal baby.



The Kingdom Choir - who performed a rendition of Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me' in front of an estimated global TV audience of 1.9 billion people at the nuptials which were held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May last year - have written a lullaby especially for Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son.



Choir leader Karen Gibson explained that the new lullaby is specially written for a royal baby and believes the lyrics are "powerful".