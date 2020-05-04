EntertainmentMusicInternational
TikToker Sofia Mazursky and Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: TikTok/AP

WATCH: 'Savage Remix' gets the musical treatment

The 'Savage Remix' has received the musical treatment and fans can't get enough of this arrangement. 

Last week, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the "Savage Remix" and the Queen Bey added her flare to the viral hit. 

While many fans expected the song to go viral again with the updated TikTok dance challenge, it seem that a musical arrangement of the song has stolen the thunder.

TikTok user @sofiamazursky posted her rendition earlier last month when the original song went viral, but with the release of the remix  her song made it's way to Twitter and fans can't get enough of it. 

Other TikTokers also jumped in, dueting on the song adding tenor, alto and baritone harmonies along with piano and violin. 

