Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have dropped steamy new Latin single 'Señorita' and a racy music video. The pair teased fans earlier this week with two 21-second teaser clips of the promo on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed the pair playing lovers as they look like they are just about to share a kiss in the preview.

Although they don't get as far as locking lips in the actual video, the 'Havana' hitmaker and Canadian hunk recreated intimate scenes seen from the rom-com movie 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights', including sexy dancing in a club and a topless Shawn placing Camila on the floor as he heads in for a kiss.

The short film ends as diner girl Camila returns to work and is left waiting for Shawn to arrive, but instead rides his motorbike to a lake to reflect, whilst Camila is seen getting up from a bench to head back inside to finish her shift.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers - who has worked on promos for pop stars including Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Rihanna in the past - and the song was co-written by the likes of Andrew Watt, Benny Blanco, Ali Tamposi, Charli XCX, Jack Patterson and Cashmere Cat.

The collaboration follows the pair's 2015 track "I Know What You Did Last Summer" from Shawn's LP "Handwritten", and has been rumoured for months after they were spotted together.

The pop duo previously denied rumours they are dating.

Camila is now in a relationship with British dating guru Matthew Hussey.

Gushing about Camila previously, Shawn - who is currently believed to be single - said: "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her.

"She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."

Camila recently teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Find U Again" from his LP "Late Night Feelings" and both her and Shawn are working on new records.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 22, is busy at work on her follow-up to her 2018 self-titled debut solo effort, whilst prolific writer Shawn, 20, is working on new music for his fourth studio effort, which is poised to be released later this year and follows last year's eponymous LP.

'Señorita' is out now on all major streaming services.