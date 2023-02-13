WATCH: Sign language interpreter Justina Miles left no crumbs during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

If you thought the Super Bowl half-time performance and grand revelation of Rihanna’s second pregnancy broke the internet, think again. Her interpreter stole the show and left no crumbs as she ate that performance of “Bitch Better Have My Money".

As the moment of Rihanna’s belly reveal died down, social media was instantly abuzz as videos of Miles filled the time lines. It was clear to see that Rihanna wanted Miles to have her moment as she kept her performance minimal with not much movement on stage, giving Miles most of the screen time. Miles also made history, becoming the first female deaf woman to provide ASL interpretation on the “Apple Music Super Bowl” Half-time Show.

Miles also performed on other Rihanna hits including “Umbrella”, and “Only Girl (In the World)”. akun_umum wrote: “petition for rihanna to make this interpret as her dance for performance” Jomar Cacal wrote: “Girl literally caught the vibe out of Rihanna! 🔥”

ValMo wrote: “She was giving her own halftime show 🙌🏼🙌🏼🔥🔥” Ricardo Barcelata wrote: “THEY LEFT NO CRUMBS! She needs a raise!” 🤘🏻Asl Prince🤘🏻 wrote: “Us deaf community when we saw her gave us chills🔥😊❤️🥺”