WATCH: Singer Naïka’s 'Don’t Rush' verse goes viral
American singer Naïka went viral with her reinterpretation of the viral TikTok show “Don’t Rush”, and the original artist Bugsey noticed her.
Never underestimate the power of social media. It can get you to places you never thought possible and allow you to meet people you never imagined you could see.
Naïka , a Florida musician, posted a video of herself singing her own verse on “Don’t Rush”, a song by Young T and Bugsey.
@naikamusicc
If I had a verse in Don’t Rush 😅 ##forya ##foryou ##viral ##dontrush ##singerstoknow ##songwriter ##singing ##french♬ original sound - naikamusicc
As expected, the video made its way to Twitter, where it blew up.
She added her lyrics, some of which are in French. Bugsey stumbled upon the video and commented on it.
He said: “Nah she bodied this wtf. Who is she ??? let’s make sutten happen!!
Naïka replied to Bugsey’s tweet by saying: “let’s go”, meaning she was ready to go into the studio.
Let’s go💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻♥️ https://t.co/qzBQNDzfnF— Naïka (@Naikamusic) September 5, 2020
“Don’t Rush” has received lots of attention this year, especially at the beginning of the lockdown.
Several challenges on social media have featured the track. Its makers are back with another French remix featuring Dadju.
The original track, which was released last November, made history by becoming the first-ever UK rap duo to chart on the Billboard Chart Hot 100.