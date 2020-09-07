WATCH: Singer Naïka’s 'Don’t Rush' verse goes viral

American singer Naïka went viral with her reinterpretation of the viral TikTok show “Don’t Rush”, and the original artist Bugsey noticed her.

Never underestimate the power of social media. It can get you to places you never thought possible and allow you to meet people you never imagined you could see.

Naïka , a Florida musician, posted a video of herself singing her own verse on “Don’t Rush”, a song by Young T and Bugsey.

As expected, the video made its way to Twitter, where it blew up.

She added her lyrics, some of which are in French. Bugsey stumbled upon the video and commented on it.