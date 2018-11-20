Rapper Snoop Dogg, right, poses with Shante Broadus following the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Snoop Dogg thanked himself when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The 47-year-old rapper-and-actor paid tribute to a number of key figures in his life, including his parents, wife Shante - the mother of three of his children, Corde, 24, Cordell, 21, and 19-year-old Cori - Warren G, Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, before praising himself for his self-belief and strong work ethic.

He said: "Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me.

"I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.

"I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf****r."

Snoop's wife was in attendance for the ceremony, as were his parents, daughter Cori, 20-year-old son Julian - who he has with Laurie Holmond - and good friend Pharrell Williams.

The 'Martha & Snoop's Pot Luck Dinner Party' star insisted he had worked hard to receive the accolade and "do all the right things" to be regarded favourably.

He told Variety: "You gotta' put that work in.

"It's not like they just gave this to me. The [press] was out to get me. I had to prove them wrong and do all the right things to get myself in favour. When you mess up, you look for redemption and when you do something wrong, you try to get it right. That's where I am right now."