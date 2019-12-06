Taylor Swift has surprised her Swifties with a new festive track, "Christmas Tree Farm", and given an insight into her childhood Christmases growing up on a real Christmas tree farm.
The US pop superstar has accompanied the uplifting number with a sweet music video featuring home footage of a young Taylor at her family's actual Christmas tree farm, which she grew up on, Pine Ridge Farm in Pennsylvania.
The "You Need To Calm Down" hitmaker's mother Andrea, father Scott and brother Austin also make cameos in the promo.
On the track, the 29-year-old singer sings: "My heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights."