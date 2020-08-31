WATCH: Taylor Swift says fans are only reason why people care about her music

Taylor Swift's fans are "the only reason" why people "care" about her music.

The 'Cardigan' hitmaker heaped praise on her loyal supporters - affectionately known as Swifities - as she won the Best Direction award for her music video, 'The Man', at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 on Sunday night.

Speaking in a self-filmed acceptance speech, she said: "I really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do. And everything that you guys have done with Folklore this summer, I'm just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me."

🎥 | Taylor Swift’s full acceptance speech for her #VMA ‘Best Direction’ win for “The Man” pic.twitter.com/OipSpYKp0W — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Taylor always goes out of her way for her fans and recently donated £23 000 to one for her university expenses.

Vitoria Mario, 18, dreamed of going to study Mathematics at the University of Warwick but feared she wouldn't be able to raise the money to accept her place at the prestigious university and had been asking for help through GoFundMe.