Ed Sheeran's new music video documents his home life with Cherry Seaborn.
The real-life couple feature in the new video for 'Put It All On Me' - Ed's song featuring Ella Mai - which was filmed in their London apartment.
The video features a string of couples including Ed and Cherry, with the caption under their part reading: "Back in school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."
The music video also features Ella looking for Mr Right after "swiping right" on a dating app and meeting the man for a date.