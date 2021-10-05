WATCH: The wait is finally over as Adele teases new music with video clip

London - British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy Award winning album "25", with a video clip for the song "Easy On Me". Known for chart-toppings ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption "Easy On Me - October 15".

The video shows the singer in a car, putting a tape into a cassette player, checking the rear view mirror, increasing the volume and then driving off in a vehicle carrying packed up belongings. Soft piano music plays in the background as sheets of music fly out of the window. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele released "25" in November 2015. It topped charts around the world and scooped the coveted album of the year prize at the Grammy Awards. Over the last few days, her fans have speculated online that the 33-year-old was set to release new music as the number "30" was mysteriously beamed onto buildings around the world. The 33-year-old singer is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited fourth album with a gig in Las Vegas - her first live event in over four years - on 10 December, which will be broadcast around the world, Bang Showbiz reported.

A source also told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas. "Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour.“ Adele has referenced her age when naming her past three albums, "19", "21" and "25".