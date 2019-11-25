Toni Braxton made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards on Sunday as she wowed the crowd with a heartfelt performance of "Un-Break My Heart".
The 52-year-old R&B singer - who last performed at the ceremony in 2001 - took the star-studded audience at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on a trip down memory lane, as she belted out her 1996 hit "Un-Break My Heart".
Toni looked angelic in a silvery sheer gown - which was not so dissimilar from the dress she wore to the ceremony in 1994 - and was surrounded by violinists in white suits, as a wintry scene was displayed as the backdrop.