WATCH: Toni Braxton wows with first AMAs performance in 25 years









Toni Braxton performs "Un-Break My Heart" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Toni Braxton made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards on Sunday as she wowed the crowd with a heartfelt performance of "Un-Break My Heart".

The 52-year-old R&B singer - who last performed at the ceremony in 2001 - took the star-studded audience at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on a trip down memory lane, as she belted out her 1996 hit "Un-Break My Heart".

Toni looked angelic in a silvery sheer gown - which was not so dissimilar from the dress she wore to the ceremony in 1994 - and was surrounded by violinists in white suits, as a wintry scene was displayed as the backdrop.

I’m speechless rn omg our beautiful queen living legend @tonibraxton omg this performance had me literally crying and the orchestra she had playing behind her chills omg this is one performance is something I will never forget can’t stop crying 😭❤️🔥🎤 #AMAs #ToniBraxton pic.twitter.com/mJwCVlol3x — Taylor Strickland 🎄 (@itsmetaytay12) November 25, 2019

After the show, Toni took to Twitter to admit it felt "good to be home".





Elsewhere, Lizzo made her debut at the AMAs in style.





The "Juice" hitmaker was introduced on stage by US TV personality and model Tyra Banks, who hailed the 31-year-old star for her "uniqueness".





She said: "My passion has always been to show beauty in all its uniqueness.





"Beauty is not one-dimensional.





"Beauty is the land of 'and.'





"It is cool and crazy and thick and unexpected and authentic.





"And our next performer, turns out she is a hundred percent that boss we are all obsessed with!"





Lizzo - who rocked a red ruffle gown - then showed off her full range with her performance of heartbreak ballad "Jerome", which saw the room light up with smartphones.





Billie Eilish also made her debut with a show-stopping performance of 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' introduced by Tyler, the Creator.





The evening also saw performances from several female artists, including Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Kesha and Selena Gomez.



