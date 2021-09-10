WATCH: Vengaboys return with cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's '1999'

Singer Kim - who is also known as Captain Kim - has admitted their return is a long time coming, as they have been working on songs for years, but nothing was ever "good enough" to share with the world.

And the “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom”, “We’re Going To Ibiza” and “Uncle John From Jamaica” hitmakers have revealed it was Charli herself who inspired them to make a comeback with “1999 (I Wanna Go Back)”.

The 47-year-old singer told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The whole idea came from Charli XCX. She spoke about us in interviews a couple of years ago then there was a headline saying, ‘Can Charli XCX bring Vengaboys back?’ We were already touring but we hadn’t made a hit record in years so we decided, let’s do that! So we borrowed her song.