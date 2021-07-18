WATCH: Willow Smith shaves head during gig

Willow Smith had her head shaved on stage while she performed “Whip My Hair” during a Facebook Live event to mark the release of her new album. The 20-year-old singer marked the release of her new album “lately I feel EVERYTHING” with a Facebook Live event on Friday and during the show, she sat down at a stool and continued singing and playing guitar on punk version of her 2010 hit single while her locks were shorn.

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker both appear on “G.R.O.W.” from the album, with the Blink-182 drummer also featuring on “Gaslight” and ' “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”, and both stars joined Willow to perform during the livestream. Willow praised the show as a "special moment" for her. She wrote on Facebook: "This is such a special moment for me. Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne. Thank you for coming on this journey with me."

In 2012, Willow shaved her head during her “Whip My Hair” tour and her dad Will Smith previously admitted it was wake-up call for him as he'd been pushing his daughter - who was just 11 at the time - to continue her tour when she'd repeatedly expressed her wish to go home. He recalled in 2017: "We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald. She shaved her head bald in the middle of her 'Whip My Hair' tour. I was like, 'Oh s***.' "I'm looking at that girl and I'm like, 'Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'