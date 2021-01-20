WATCH: Wizkid chats about his latest album 'Made in Lagos'

No stranger to the music industry, Nigerian singer Wizkid recently chatted to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on the success of his latest album, “Made in Lagos”. The “No Stress” hitmaker also talked about the resilience of music, growing as an artist, parenting and making music moving forward. “Music is life, basically. We're just going to keep creating music and showing our important, even just pull in as Africans, we're just going to keep doing that every time. “Regardless of the environment we're in. Regardless of the madness around us. We're always going to keep showing the excellence in the art,” said Wizkid. Wizkid’s latest album ”Made in Lagos”, which consists of 14 songs, has received major success since its release at the end of October 2020. Wizkid said he is very grateful for this success.

”It's just amazing to see that people appreciate the music around the world. Not just Africans because that's why I make music.

“I'm just trying to connect to the world and just spread good vibes to the world. But I'm very thankful. I'm very thankful that people love the album”.

He continued to say that it was very important for him to pass his message without losing his name or himself.

”As artists, I believe we all want to grow. So whenever I make an album, I just try to make sure that the growth way very evident.

“Not just in the music and the art and everything and like the artwork, the videos, the rollout,” he said.

A father to many, he also talked about his goals as a parent to his several kids.

”It's a crazy generation we're living in and as time goes by, like they exposed to everything.

“So it is very, very important to let my kids understand life and understand themselves. I wouldn't want them to emulate me, be even better human beings,” he said.

He went on to say that he wants to raise them to be great and amazing human beings.

”I mean from the soul, cause whenever I meet a great person, I'm happy. Like I feel I go out and like there's a whole lot of us around.

“So I would just want to always in the midst of everything, in midst of the madness, in midst of how fast the world is growing, like I would just always want my kids to stay true to that. Just by me just staying true to who I am,” said Wizkid.

About moving forward with his music, Wizkid said right now he doesn't even have to think too deep because the music comes naturally to him.

”It's how I feel. So it just comes easy for me. I'm making some amazing music, man,” he ended.