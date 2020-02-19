Charlotte Awbery and Lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram/Warner Bros

The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper led film "A Star Is Born" not only won multiple awards but spawned one of the biggest songs in 2018 called "Shallow". Since the release of the Billboard number 1 hit, the song has been covered by many people, including the likes of "Glee" star Amber Riley.

In 2018, you couldn't walk anywhere without hearing the "Hair, Body, Face" hitmaker belting out "I'm on the deep end, watch as I dive in, I'll never feel the ground".

Enter singer and songwriter, Charlotte Awbery who was stopped by social media influencer Kevin Freshwater randomly and asked her to finish the lyrics of "Shallow".

In the video, Freshwater kicks off the song and starts singing, "Tell me something girl, are you happy in this modern world?".