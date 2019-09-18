Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honouring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Whitney Houston will tour as a hologram in 2020. A digital version of the late star - who passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 - will embark on a world tour next year as part of the 'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour'.

The world tour will kick off in Mexico in January 2020 before heading to Europe and North America later in the year.

Brian Becker, chairman and CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, said in a statement: "Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries.

"What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.

"When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it - that's what we are going to bring to audiences, and it's an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project."

The tour will feature a live band and backing singers and dancers.

Whitney was first introduced as a hologram in May 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera on The Voice.

However, her family axed the performance after deciding the hologram wasn't up to standard.

Her sister-in-law Pat Simpson said: "We are so appreciative of the opportunity for the Whitney Houston hologram to appear on NBC's 'The Voice' with a talent pairing as extraordinary as Christina Aguilera and Whitney Houston.

"We were looking to deliver a groundbreaking duet performance for the fans of both artists. Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect. Whitney's legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection.'

"After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless."

Meanwhile, Dionne Warwick - Whitney's cousin - has previously branded the hologram tour a "stupid" idea.

Dionne said: "I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me. I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is that's what it is."