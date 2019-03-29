BTS. Picture: Bang Showbiz

BTS "won't sing in English" just to get a "number one" single in America and Europe. The South Korean boy band - also known as the Bangtan Boys - is made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, and the group have vowed that they will not "change" their "identity" just to get major hit in the West or get award nominations because they want to stay true to themselves.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, RM said: 'A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals. But they're just goals - we don't want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one,"

"Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that's not BTS. We'll do everything, we'll try. But if we couldn't get number one or number five, that's OK."

The 'Idol' hitmakers - who have sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium in London for their upcoming tour in June - have only one track where they sing in English, which is 2018's 'Waste It On Me', and Suga insists it would have to be a "great song" to make them ditch their native tongue for a second time.

Suga said: "It will have to be a great song but also there's a whole strategy that's associated with getting all the way up. And then there has to be a measure of luck, obviously. So what's important for us is just to make good music and good performances and have those elements come together."

BTS also admitted that they avoid "arguments and conflicts" between the seven members by making sure to always "communicate" and by reading each other's emotions.

Jimin said: "We've been living together for a while now, almost eight, nine years. So in the beginning we had a lot of arguments and conflicts. But we've reached the point where we can communicate wordlessly, basically just by watching each other and reading the expressions."