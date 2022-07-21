Why does Sir Elton John find modern charts ‘depressing’?

Sir Elton John finds it “depressing” that people like him are keeping new artists out of the charts. The 75-year-old singer is concerned that so many veteran performers are still scoring Top 20 hit singles and albums, while fresh talent barely makes it onto the charts for more than a week and he can’t understand why that is the case.

He said: “It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at No1, but there’s not many good records in the Top 20. And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles or you get a new artist coming in at No 3, and then disappearing to 80-something. “It’s depressing – there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be on the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen… What I want to know is why aren’t they there? Because of people like me!” The “Rocketman” hitmaker thinks there are a lot of young women in particular making exciting new music.

He told the upcoming new issue of Music Week magazine: “It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim and all these girls rocking out, and making the best music. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are… It’s a breath of fresh air because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.” John singled out his “Cold Heart” collaborator Dua Lipa for particular praise.

