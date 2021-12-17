Wizkid and Burna Boy team up for new single ’B. D’OR’

Just two weeks after they first performed the song during Burna Boy’s surprise appearance and performance at Wizkid’s sold out show at London’s O2 arena, the Nigerian superstars have officially released their new single, B. D’OR. On the single, Burna Boy showcases his vocal prowess as he delivers a lush and smooth hook to go along with his and Wizkid’s lively verses.

B. D’OR is a reference to the Ballon D’or, the annual soccer award that’s given to the year’s best performing footballer. The link-up you definitely need to hear! 🔊🔥 Listen to @burnaboy & @wizkidayo's latest track, "B. D’OR" on Amazon Music 🇳🇬 https://t.co/3l233t6Vv2 pic.twitter.com/DB3kpiRFol — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2021 The new single, which was produced by the trailblazing producer P2J who executive produced Wizkid’s Grammy nominated album Made In Lagos, is the pair's second collaboration this year following Ginger. Arguably the continent's two biggest acts, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been having their way this year.

Off the back of the success of his latest offering, the Grammy award-winning album Twice as Tall, Burna Boy has been extensively touring and playing in Europe and North America for most of the year. He also this week announced that he’d be headlining a show at New York City’s famed arena, Madison Square Garden next year. He is set to be the first Nigerian to do so.