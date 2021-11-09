Wizkid And Tems recognised at 2021 Soul Train Awards

BET has released the official nominations for the 2021 Soul Train Awards”,which recognise the best in soul and R&B. African stars Wizkid and Tems shine brightly, with an impressive five nods each.

The “Essence” hitmakers were shortlisted in multiple categories for the global hit, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award categories. WizKid, who has been previously nominated at the awards, is up for Album of the Year for Made In Lagos, while Tems is competing for the Best New Artist award. Additionally, three-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the Legend award.

Award-winning and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and author Ashanti will be the recipient of the Lady of Soul honour. That 🖋 hits different. Here are the nominees for The Ashford & Simpson Songwriters Award!

✍🏽 #WizKid & #Tems - Essence (#OnikoEddieUzezi #OnikoEvawero & #RichardIsong)



It all goes down November 28th, Sunday Nov 28 8/7c! #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/eC3mOVS2lo — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 5, 2021 “I’m honoured to be recognised as this year’s Lady of Soul honoree. This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. “As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate,” said Ashanti.

“It’s an honour to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence,” added Maxwell. “We are proud to see diversity, with African artists leading with nominations, and are thrilled to celebrate the best in soul music and the iconic television show’s 50th anniversary.