Wizkid thankful for MTV EMAs win

Nigerian superstar Wizkid took home the coveted best African act award at this year’s edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary this past weekend.

Wizkid edged out his co-star on the global smash hit Essence, and first time EMAs nominee, Tems, as well as other African superstars – Focalistic, Amaarae and Diamond Platnumz who were all nominated in the same category. In a virtually recorded acceptance speech, the Afrobeats superstar specially thanked the organisers and his fans. “I just want to say a big thank you to the EMAs for the award. I'll also like to say a big thank you to my fans. Thank you for supporting Wizkid, thank you for supporting Starboy, thank you for supporting big Wiz. Africa to the world!“ he said.

Wizkid, the born winner.. congratulations on your massive win for best African act at mtv Europe music award ( mtv ema).. he will always keep winning pic.twitter.com/BjzUnb0Or3 — BIG HAMZEY (@im_hamzey) November 14, 2021 Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) commented that: “Wizkid’s win at the EMAs underscores Africa’s rise to prominence in the global music scene. “Music has the power to unite the world and this year’s winner has truly embodied that concept with groundbreaking collaborations and inspirational messaging.