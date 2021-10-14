Wizkid's 'Essence' continues to blaze a trail in the US

Afrobeats star Wizkid has been on a rollercoaster journey over the last few months. It all started when his brilliant R&B-influenced single, “Essence” ft. Tems started to catch fire on US radio around May, just after the music video came out.

Before long several celebrities, including the likes of Alicia Keys, Ciara, Megan Good, Lori Harvey, and Toni Braxton, started posting videos of themselves vibing to the song on Instagram stories. The single has since gone viral, sparking a host of dance challenges and broadening Wizkid's international presence. Originally released in October 2020, as a part of his “Made In Lagos” album, Essence quickly emerged as a fan favourite before being pushed as a single.

Since it started charting on the Billboard 100 in July, the song has steadily made its way up the charts week in week out. Now, following the recent release of the hugely popular Justin Bieber-assisted remix, the song has entered the top 10 on the prestigious chart, making Wizkid the first ever Nigerian artist to achieve the feat. This week, the single also reigned atop the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart for the 10th consecutive week and “Made In Lagos” also currently occupies the top spot on the Billboard World Albums chart, where it's been charting for 48 weeks now.

These new milestones come after the single was certified platinum last week, for exceeding sales of over 1 million units across the US, thus making it the first ever African song to go platinum in the country. As he was presented with the plaque, Wizkid took the opportunity to thank his fans and co-collaborators. “We have a platinum record ... I just want to say thank you to all involved in this. From Tems to the producers P2J, Legendary beats, those are my brothers from way back.

“I want to say we made a good beat. Thanks to the whole team from believing in the dreams from early. To my fans, I appreciate you all. I pray God blesses you all.” Journalist and publicist, @sav_britt predicted this Billboard milestone back in June. “The fact that I know @wizkidayo “Essence” is gonna hit top 10 Billboard this summer is crazy. The after effect of its initial release is crazy!" The fact that I know @wizkidayo “Essence” is gonna hit top 10 Billboard this summer is crazy. The after effect of its initial release is crazy! — Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) June 27, 2021 @thecypherkid remarked: “Billboard Hot 100 Top 10!! Wizkid did that❤️🦅 First Afrobeat Artist! to run it up🔥”

Billboard Hot 100 Top 10!! Wizkid did that❤️🦅 First Afrobeat Artist! to run it up🔥 pic.twitter.com/GZZgk7IzAH — uzo (@thecypherkid) October 11, 2021 One fan, @antigravitylite lauded the single for its replay value, saying: “Let us not forget that Wizkid’s Essence debuted the Billboard hot 100 at #82 n rose to top #10. “This is pure magic🔥🔥🔥 The replay value is 200%” Let us not forget that Wizkid’s Essence debuted the Billboard hot 100 at #82 n rose to top #10. This is pure magic🔥🔥🔥 The replay value is 200%



Before. Now pic.twitter.com/VzkPsYMD2c — Gravity (@antigravitylite) October 12, 2021 @sakpo0007_ added: “5 years ago, Wizkid bagged his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit working with Drake on the chart topping single ’One Dance’.

“Today, Wizkid got his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit as a Lead Act, with his OWNED song, off his Record Breaking ALBUM! “Dreams do come true 🙏🥺🐐😭” 5 years ago, Wizkid bagged his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit working with Drake on the chart topping single "One Dance"



Today, Wizkid got his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit as a Lead Act, with his OWNED song, off his Record Breaking ALBUM!



Dreams do come true 🙏🥺🐐😭 — Sakpo, THE LUCIFER (@sakpo0007_) October 11, 2021 “’Essence’ by WizKid has become the first Nigerian song to rank in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart,” posted @UberFacts.