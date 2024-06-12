Investigation launched following fatal accident involving rapper Shebeshxt which killed his nine-year-old daughter

By Simon Majadibodu The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has confirmed an accident that occurred on Saturday along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane.

The crash involved rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, and tragically claimed the life of his young daughter. When questioned about the incident, Tidimalo Chuene, the spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, confirmed to IOL News that the description aligns with the accident involving the rapper. Chuene said that the accident occurred at 22:00 when Shebeshxt's charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle.

According to reports, the "Ambulance" hitmaker was en route to perform at an African National Congress Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert scheduled for Sunday in Lebowakgomo when the accident happened. “A Volkswagen Polo is reported to have overturned after colliding with a heavy motor vehicle, killing the young girl and seriously injuring the driver and another passenger,” Chuene told IOL News. Chuene mentioned that the nine-year-old girl was killed in the accident, while the other two passengers sustained serious but "salvageable threatening injuries."

She said the cause of the accident will be investigated, and the names of all individuals involved will be disclosed to the public once all necessary police procedures are completed. “As the department, we are saddened by the incident and send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wish for those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery,” she added. Meanwhile, Shebeshxt's family issued a statement in response to the tragic crash, confirming the occurrence of the accident and the passing of the rapper's daughter.

“The accident unfortunately claimed the life of his beloved daughter, Onthatile (Gladys Chuene), which has caused utter grief and shock as she was the angel that warmed up all our hearts,” reads the statement. Additionally, the family said that the “Twerka” singer is alive and currently hospitalised, receiving medical care. Yesterday, Northern Academy also released a statement confirming that the young girl, whose life was tragically cut short, was a learner enrolled with them and was in Grade 3. “During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Onthatile’s family, friends, and all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the academy said in a statement.