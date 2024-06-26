Janet Jackson to perform at DStv Delicious Festival in September

American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, Janet Jackson is set to headline the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival alongside R&B artist, Jill Scott. DStv announced that the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival announced that it is back for its 11th edition.

In celebrating 30 years of creative freedom, the festival promises to be a memorable celebration of South Africa's culture, history, and traditions. It will include great music, delicious food, and activities that represent South Africa's diverse cultures. Set to take place on 21 and 22 September in Johannesburg, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the iconic American artists will also be joined by world-renowned local artists like Thandiswa Mazwai, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Focalistic, Soweto Gospel Choir and others. The announcement that Jackson would be gracing South African stage to celebrate the country's 30 years of democracy had fans of the legendary pop artist filled with excitement, taking to X, to share their excitement.

X user @_uNeoM said she need to warm up her voice for the festival as she’s planing to sing on top of her voice to Jackson’s song. “I need to start warming up my voice for “that’s the way love goes” bc (because) imma sing at the top of my lungs!” Another X user @_thabile_m also shared that it always been her dream to see Jackson perform live.

“MUTHA IS COMING TO TOWN, a lifelong dream is finally coming true for me I get to see the queen performing live.” X user @Motsumi_Mellow said Jackson to be headlining the festival is a solid reason not to miss it. “More reasons not to miss #DstvDeliciousFestival2024”

@The_Xolly also said that she hopes Jackson perform all night. “Oh wow! Hope she performs All night (don’t stop) best track from the Damita Jo album.” @Annie_Modiba on X said “A whole Janet Jackson will be there too? Let me rush and get my ticket.”