Kabza De Small releases highly anticipated ‘Kabza Chant', ahead of Symphonic Orchestra

The music scene in South Africa is buzzing with excitement as Kabza De Small releases his highly anticipated new single, "Kabza Chant," featuring a star-studded line-up of various artists. In a monumental tribute to the king of amapiano, Kabza De Small, a powerhouse line-up of artists has come together to release a new chant celebrating his immense contributions to the music industry. The chant, titled "Kabza Chant," features performances by Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Marumba Pitch, and Tman X.

"Kabza Chant" is a heartfelt homage, blending the unique styles and voices of these celebrated artists into a unified chorus that praises Kabza De Small’s influence and legacy. This tribute comes at a time when Kabza's innovative work continues to shape the amapiano genre and inspire countless fans and fellow musicians. The king of amapiano, real name Kabelo Motha, releases this single ahead of the first Red Bull Symphonic in South Africa with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra.. The event is set to take place at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, where attendees can expect to hear iconic tracks such as "Khusela" and "Imithandazo" reimagined in a symphonic arrangement that highlights their addictive rhythms and melodies. A 33-piece Symphonic Orchestra and Vocal Octet ensemble of exceptional musicians will bring to life conductor Ofentse Pitse's vision for the orchestral element of the performance – one that dismantles barriers as it catapults toward limitless boundaries.