Kabza De Small’s recently dropped ‘Kabza Chant’ gets wide applause

DJ and record producer, Kabelo Petrus Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small has dropped new15 minute song called ‘Kabza Chant’.

The ‘Kabza Chant’, features an impressive range of Amapiano stars who joined forces to create a captivating tribute to Kabza De Small. In the song, they honour the DJs exceptional impact on the South African music industry.

This track includes a list of features such as Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch & Tman Xpress.

With this collaboration effort, these artists not only pay homage to Kabza De Small’s musical skills but also celebrate his remarkable legacy as a creator in the genre of Amapiano.