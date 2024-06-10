Independent Online
Monday, June 10, 2024

Kabza De Small's recently dropped 'Kabza Chant' gets wide applause

Published 4h ago

By Cebolethu Shinga

DJ and record producer, Kabelo Petrus Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small has dropped new15 minute song called ‘Kabza Chant’.

The ‘Kabza Chant’, features an impressive range of Amapiano stars who joined forces to create a captivating tribute to Kabza De Small. In the song, they honour the DJs exceptional impact on the South African music industry.

This track includes a list of features such as Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch & Tman Xpress.

With this collaboration effort, these artists not only pay homage to Kabza De Small’s musical skills but also celebrate his remarkable legacy as a creator in the genre of Amapiano.

Following the release of the song fans and celebrities alike took to social media to congratulate the top charting artist.

Renowned DJ Black Coffee congratulated Kabza De Small on his work saying: “Congrats on everything King“.

— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 9, 2024

X user @tk1_leteba pleaded with Kabza De Small to do a stadium concert to experience his track.

“@KabzaDeSmall_ please please do a stadium concert fill up FNB or whatever stadium so we can experience your genius mind #KabzaChant a 15min track that just doesn’t feel enough”.

— LeoFromTheBlock (@tk1_leteba) June 7, 2024

Another X user @motsomokgoko refered to Kabza De Small’s track as a masterpiece.

“Kabza de Small chant, A masterpiece”.

— Kgomotso Mokgoko (@motsomokgoko) June 8, 2024

@BafanaSurprise on X wrote: “Kabza De Small at it again, making sure he deliver only the best to his fans. No one can convince me otherwise, Kabza Chant is definitely a National Anthem song“.

X user @JuliaMei5 said the whole of Africa needed to pay respect to Kabza De Small’s masterpiece.

“We need a moment of silence in Africa just to pay respect to what kabza de small and those other 8 artists did on Kabza Chant..Khuphuuukaaaaa small!!”

IOL Lifestyle

