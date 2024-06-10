Kabza De Small’s recently dropped ‘Kabza Chant’ gets wide applause

By Cebolethu Shinga
DJ and record producer, Kabelo Petrus Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small has dropped new15 minute song called ‘Kabza Chant’.
The ‘Kabza Chant’, features an impressive range of Amapiano stars who joined forces to create a captivating tribute to Kabza De Small. In the song, they honour the DJs exceptional impact on the South African music industry.
This track includes a list of features such as Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch & Tman Xpress.
With this collaboration effort, these artists not only pay homage to Kabza De Small’s musical skills but also celebrate his remarkable legacy as a creator in the genre of Amapiano.
Following the release of the song fans and celebrities alike took to social media to congratulate the top charting artist.
Renowned DJ Black Coffee congratulated Kabza De Small on his work saying: “Congrats on everything King“.
Congrats on everything King @KabzaDeSmall_ pic.twitter.com/yonbbLaXu7
X user @tk1_leteba pleaded with Kabza De Small to do a stadium concert to experience his track.
“@KabzaDeSmall_ please please do a stadium concert fill up FNB or whatever stadium so we can experience your genius mind #KabzaChant a 15min track that just doesn’t feel enough”.
Kabza @KabzaDeSmall_ @KabzaDeSmall_ please please do a stadium concert fill up FNB or whatever stadium so we can experience your genius mind 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 #KabzaChant a 15min track that just doesn’t feel enough 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/EdlRMPvAdg
Another X user @motsomokgoko refered to Kabza De Small’s track as a masterpiece.
“Kabza de Small chant, A masterpiece”.
Kabza de Small chant🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥
A masterpiece pic.twitter.com/rm0tl9YJEh
@BafanaSurprise on X wrote: “Kabza De Small at it again, making sure he deliver only the best to his fans. No one can convince me otherwise, Kabza Chant is definitely a National Anthem song“.
Kabza De Small at it again, making sure he deliver only the best to his fans 😭![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥.— Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) June 7, 2024
No one can convince me otherwise, Kabza Chant is definitely a National Anthem song 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥. pic.twitter.com/29yQiT1szb
X user @JuliaMei5 said the whole of Africa needed to pay respect to Kabza De Small’s masterpiece.
“We need a moment of silence in Africa just to pay respect to what kabza de small and those other 8 artists did on Kabza Chant..Khuphuuukaaaaa small!!”
We need a moment of silence in Africa just to pay respect to what kabza de small and those other 8 artists did on Kabza Chant..Khuphuuukaaaaa small!!🤧![CDATA[]]>🫡![CDATA[]]>🙌 pic.twitter.com/yL5OitlsMS— NumerO uNo👍 (@JuliaMei5) June 7, 2024
IOL Lifestyle