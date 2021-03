Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

“Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR