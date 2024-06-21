Linda Sikhakhane releases second single, ‘Ukukhushulwa’

Jazz musician Linda Sikhakhane , who has recently released his second single, ‘Ukukhushulwa’, is set to drop his brand new album, 'lladi’ on July 12.

‘Ukukhushulwa’, which translates to ‘transcendence’, is a deeply evocative piece that captures Sikhakhane’s exploration of music as a vehicle for transcending the ordinary.

In a statement released, this latest single is a testament to his continued growth and artistic evolution, illustrating his commitment to pushing the boundaries of jazz and contemporary African music.

The saxophonist and arranger says this single speaks to growth. He explains growth as a constant and eternal process, an infinite journey that is ongoing.